Real Madrid entertains Villarreal in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday looking to return to the top of LaLiga. The fact Girona doesn't play until Monday night gives Carlo Ancelotti's men the chance to go one point clear of the current league leaders, although they may have to be patient against a rival who will be well-organized in Madrid, reports Xinhua. Villarreal bounced back from its 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, with a 3-2 win away over Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday to assure it goes into the knockout stage of the competition as group winners. Valencia 1-1 Barcelona, LaLiga 2023-24: Giorgi Mamardashvili's Impressive Show Extends Winless Streak For Blaugrana.

Coach Marcelino Garcia Toral used a fixed 4-4-2 system, which will look to limit space down the wings for players such as Rodrygo and full back Ferland Mendy, who has been a regular starter for Madrid in recent matches. Marcelino will have to decide whether he starts with Alex Baena in his side after an incident between Baena and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde ended with the Madrid player punching Baena in the car park after the game. Valverde alleged Baena had made an unpleasant personal comment about his partner and escaped any punishment.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti still has a long injury list to deal with, but was able to rest some key players for their Champions League win away to Union Berlin on Tuesday night. Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr are still out and although Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are both progressing, neither will play before the New Year.

The main question will be whether Andriy Lunin will continue in goal after playing in last weekend's 1-1 draw away to Betis, or whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will return. Lunin kept his place in the side for last weekend's league game, despite Kepa's return to fitness and again performed well, while Kepa wasn't wholly convincing in Berlin and could return to the bench on Sunday. La Liga 2023-24: FC Barcelona Held at Valencia for Third Game Without a Win; Sevilla Fires Coach Diego Alonso.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham will again be vital for Madrid as he looks for his 13th LaLiga goal of the season, in what is already comfortably his best season in front of goal in his career.

