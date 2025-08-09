Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: Leeds United have returned to the English Premier League after a promotion and they have an important season coming up wherein they will need to prove themselves against the very best. They face AC Milan in a friendly game this evening as the squad looks to gain some momentum. Opponents AC Milan finished a staggering 8th last term and they have roped in veteran Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri to handle the state of their affairs as their new boss. This game is crucial for both sides as they will hope for a win here. Luka Modric Signs With AC Milan After 13 Seasons at Real Madrid..

Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, the new signings for Leeds United, recently made their debut for the club and will be hoping for a place in the starting eleven again. Dan James and Jack Harrison are major doubts for the clash due to fitness issues. Harry Gray, their 16-year-old sensation, will also play a key role in this game.

Luka Modric has made his move to AC Milan following an emotional exit from Real Madrid. The Croatian skipper will be hoping for some game time here. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will be deployed on the wings, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the wings. Fikayo Tomori is the man in charge of manning the defence for AC Milan.

Leeds United vs AC Milan, Match Details

Match Leeds United vs AC Milan, Date Saturday, August 9 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Aviva Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (Live Streaming)

When Is Leeds United vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Leeds United will host to AC Milan in a pre-season club friendly on Saturday, August 9. The Leeds vs AC Milan in a club friendly is slated to be played at the Aviva Stadium and it will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).Leeds United Rope in Anton Stach from Hoffenheim on Four-year Deal.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Leeds United vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Leeds United vs AC Milan match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Leeds United vs AC Milan live telecast on any TV channel. For Leeds vs AC Milan, online viewing options, read below.

Is Leeds United vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans, however, have an online viewing option for Leeds United vs AC Milan. Fans in India can watch the Leeds vs AC Milan club friendly 2025 live streaming on DAZN for free. Users can also follow both clubs' social media handles to follow Leeds United vs AC Milan live score updates. It will be a quality game of football with AC Milan securing a 1-2 win.

