The upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21 will see Leicester City hosting Arsenal. The encounter takes place at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (February 28). Although the two sides have had entirely different campaigns this season, their desire to win the upcoming contest would be similar. Leicester City have been impressive this season and are holding the third spot in the team standings with 49 points in 25 outings. Moreover, a victory would see them toppling Manchester United in the second position. On the other hand, Arsenal are struggling at the 11th spot – holding 34 points in 25 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the LEI vs ARS match. UEL 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw: Here's Who Manchester United, Arsenal and Other Teams Will Face in UEFA Europa League Knockouts.

Although Brendan Rodgers' side are at a potent position in the team standings, they lost to 0-2 to Slavia Prague in their last outing, which also knocked them out of the UEFA Europa League. Hence, they would be raring to make a bounce back. On the other hand, Arsenal will be looking to build on their spectacular victory against Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's team came back from 2-1 down to beat the Portuguese side 3-2 and secure their place in the round of 16. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other information.

When is Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Arsenal match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on February 28, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at King Power Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Leicester City vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

