UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain host Chelsea at the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster UCL 2026-25 round-of-16 first leg. The fixture carries significant weight as a revenge mission for the French side, who were defeated 3–0 by Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final last summer. While PSG entered the knockouts via a play-off victory over Monaco, Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea side secured automatic qualification, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated tactical battles of the 2025–26 European campaign. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?.

Where To Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

In India, the Sony Sports Network remains the official home of the UEFA Champions League. The match is scheduled to air on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) at 01:30 IST on Thursday morning. Digital fans can access the live stream via Sony LIV. While there are no official free legal streams, fans can watch extended highlights on the UEFA and Sony Sports YouTube channels shortly after the final whistle.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 (Round of 16) Date Wednesday, 11 March 2026 Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Kick-off 20:00 GMT / 01:30 IST (Thursday) Referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP) TV (UK) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+ TV (India) Sony Sports Network / Sony LIV

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Team News

PSG manager Luis Enrique is dealing with several midfield concerns. Fabian Ruiz has been officially ruled out, while teenage sensation Joao Neves remains a major doubt following an ankle issue. There is some optimism regarding Ousmane Dembele, who returned to individual training this week, though he may lack the match sharpness required for a 90-minute start.

Chelsea travel to Paris with a largely refreshed squad after resting key starters in their weekend FA Cup victory. While Levi Colwill has made a surprise return to light training after six months out, he has not travelled with the matchday squad. The Blues will also be without the injured Estevao, though talisman Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, the scorers in the Club World Cup final, are both fit and expected to lead the attack.

