Last night Manchester United made way into the round of 16 of the Champions League 2021-22 match as they registered a 2-0 win. With this, the team's joy knew no bounds and they took to social media and reacted to the win. Goal scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho also took to social media and posted reactions. Whereas, the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and others took to social media and hailed the team for the kind of effort they put in. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Records After Scoring for Manchester United Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Jadon Sancho scored his debut goal for the Red Devils whereas, Ronaldo scripted three major records for himself. CR7 scored a goal at the 78th minute of the match and Sancho added yet another one at the 90th minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals in UCL 2021-22 tournament and continues to be the all-time goal scorer of the Champions League. CR7 has now slammed 799 career goals.

Now, let's have a look at the reactions below.

Jadon Sancho:

Harry Maguire:

David de Gea:

Fred Rodrigues

With this, the team now tops the Group F points table. From five games, the Red Devils have won three matches losing one and one of them ending with a draw.

