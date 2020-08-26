Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly 20 years of service. The Argentine, who has long refused to sign a contract extension at the club until things improve, sent a burofax to the club informing them of his desire to go. But what caught most attention was the Argentine’s desire to leave for free. Reports state that Messi’s fax to Barcelona mentioned that the 33-year-old will leave the La Liga club this summer and will leave for free. The Argentine’s camp believes that a clause in his current contract, which expires next season, will allow the player to leave without any transfer fee. Barcelona have insisted that the clause expired in May and have threatened to take the Argentine to court to dispute the matter. Lionel Messi Set to Leave Barcelona, Expresses Desire to Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu! Messi Fans Go Berserk On Social Media.

Messi’s current contract at Barcelona, which he signed in 2017, expires next June meaning any club willing to sign the Argentine this summer will have to pay a transfer fee. But the Argentine’s representatives believe that a particular clause in his contract allows Messi to leave for free. Barcelona though have insisted that any club willing to sign the Argentine must pay the 700m Pounds release clause. Messi expressed his desire to leave on Tuesday late evening and sent a burofax to the club. Lionel Messi Expresses Desire to Leave Barcelona; Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol Back Argentine's Decision.

According to reports, Barcelona replied to Messi with their own burofax and told him that the club sees a future with him and that he should retire at Barcelona. The club are yet to react officially to Messi’s bombshell but have insisted that the Argentine is part of new head coach Ronald Koeman’s plans. The club also mentioned that if he is to leave then his official price is 700 million pounds. But with Messi’s contract expiring next summer and the Argentine’s refusal to sign an extension Barcelona could be forced into negotiating with any potential buyers.

Messi and his camp though have informed that they believe the clause in his contract, which allows him to leave for free as long as he communicates decision, is still active. But Barcelona have refused and instead implied that the particular clause expired in May. It has also told Messi’s representatives that the clause stated that the Argentine had to express his desire to leave 20 days before the current season ended. The season came to an end on August 23 with the Champions League final.

But given the extraordinary situation which forced the season to be extended until August, it was supposed to end by May, and only came to an end this Sunday, Messi’s camp have argued that the deadline in Messi’s contract should have also extended as per the season. The club have already threatened to take legal action and are ready to Messi to court to force him to comply by the contract obligations and stay at Camp Nou. That though could mean Messi will leave for free next summer.

Former Barcelona captain Carlos Puyol has already tweeted in support for his Barcelona teammate “respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend” said the Spanish World Cup winner. Luis Suarez, who has been reportedly told to find a new club by Koeman, applauded the tweet and also expressed his support.

