Footballing world was shocked on Tuesday after reports emerged from Barcelona that Lionel Messi has contacted the club about his decision to leave. The Argentine’s current contract with the Catalan side ends in 2021 but it looks like the club wants an exit this summer. This decision comes on the back of the Spanish side’s Champions League exit and with the 33-year-old not being happy with the direction the club is heading in recent years. Lionel Messi Set to Leave Barcelona, Expresses Desire to Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu! Messi Fans Go Berserk On Social Media.

Lionel Messi’s departure has been the topic of debate in recent months with Barcelona claiming that if any club wants to sign the Argentine, they will have to pay the transfer fee of €700 million. However, the 33-year-old has a clause on his contract which allows him to leave the club at the end of every season for free and he has asked the Catalan giants to activate that.

Former Barcelona captain, Carles Puyol who played with Lionel Messi over the years reacted to the news and backed the Argentine’s decision of wanting an exit. The defender who made over 400 appearances for the club retired in 2014. ‘Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo’ he wrote, meaning ‘Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.’

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

Luis Suarez, who is also on his way out of Barcelona after the club reportedly deciding to terminate his contract, also agreed with his captain’s decision as he replied to Carles Puyol’s tweet with clap emojis.

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

No official statement has been released yet by either Barcelona or Lionel Messi about the situation. But it is understood that the Catalan club want their record goal-scorer to continue but the Argentine sees his future elsewhere.

