Lionel Messi has reportedly stated that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, slated to be held later this year, would be his last appearance in the premier event. In an interview, the Argentine legend said, "This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

Lionel Messi to Play his Last World Cup in Qatar:

Leo Messi announces: “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made”, tells @PolloVignolo. 🚨🇦🇷 #Argentina Important to clarify again that Messi will not decide his future between PSG and Barça now or in the next weeks; it will be in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W54EDZIpfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2022

