Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club after netting for Barcelona in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga 2020-21. Pele had scored 643 goals for Brazilian club Santos, which is a record for most goals scored by a single player for one club. Messi matched Pele’s feat with a diving header just before half-time after seeing his penalty saved by Valencia goalkeeper moments earlier. Pele later took to social media to congratulate the Barcelona talisman for equalling his record and wrote a beautiful message for the Argentinian. Lionel Messi Record: Barcelona Striker Equals Pele's Record of Most Goals for One Club.

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive matches for Santos. He made his debut for the Brazilian club in 1956 aged 15 and played there for 18 years before departing the club in 1974 having lifted six league titles and two Copa Libertadores trophies. Messi reached the milestone in 748 matches for Barcelona. Pele shared identical pictures of him and Messi and congratulated the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for his milestone. Lionel Messi Equals Pele Record of 643 Club Goals With a Stunning Header During Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Match (Watch Goal Video).

“When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home,” write the 80-year-old Brazilian legend in his Instagram post. “Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at @fcbarcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much,” he added. Take a look at Pele's Post.

Pele Congratulates Lionel Messi for Matching His Goalscoring Feat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004 at the age of 17 and has so far won 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions trophies in addition to other crowns. On the night though, he couldn’t lead Barcelona to a win after missing a penalty as his side were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw leaving them eight points far from the top spot.

