Barcelona, December 20: Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has equalled Pele's record of scoring most goals for a single club across all competitions. Messi achieved the feat against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. With the goal in the first half, Messi brought up his 643rd goal for Barcelona.

Pele had scored the same amount of goals for his club Santos and with the strike against Valencia, Messi went on to equal the record, Goal.com reported.

The 33-year-old Messi achieved the feat as he struck a diving header into the goalpost in the first half against Valencia. In the first half, Messi had also missed a penalty as Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech was up to the task.

The match between Barcelona and Valencia ended in a 2-2 draw and both sides got one point as a result. For Barcelona, goals were registered by Messi and Ronald Araujo while for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby and Maximiliano Gonzalez got among the scoring charts.

Barcelona has now slipped to the fifth spot in La Liga standings with 21 points from 13 matches and the side is eight points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. The Catalan side will next take on Valladolid in La Liga on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)