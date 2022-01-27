Ever since Lionel Messi has left for PSG, the team's dwindling form has grabbed the headlines. Placed on number five of the La Liga 2021-22 points table, winning the title has become a distant dream. Now as per reports, even Lionel Messi wants to go back to Barcelona. Another report on the INternet said that Messi is unable to adjust to the lifestyle of France and even his kids are missing their old friends and want to go back. With this, if Messi goes back to Barca, it wouldn't be surprising. Lionel Messi Attends Barcelona Manager Xavi's Birthday Dinner With Former Teammates Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets, Fans Excited to See him Back! (Watch Video)

Messi had been a part of Barcelona for about 21 years and his tearful exit from the club was something that his fans cannot forget. Post this, Messi joined PSG and so far has scored five goals in Champions League 2021-22. He scored once in the Ligue 1 matches. Recently Messi was seen in Barcelona to celebrate Xavi's birthday as he joined his old teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The video of Lionel Messi leaving the restaurant went viral on social media and the shutterbugs also got quite active when they say Argentine in Barcelona.

The fans also were quite happy to see Messi back to Barcelona and a few of them even kept their fingers crossed and hoped that Xavi would have spoken to Messi about the PSG star's possible return to Barcelona. The fans took to social media and expressed their happiness to see Messi back in Barcelona.

