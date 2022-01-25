Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona! No not for representing the team once again but this time it was to celebrate Barcelona manager Xavi's birthday. The last time the Argentine went away from Barcelona was to quit the club. The fans were extremely elated to see their former player back in Barcelona. The video of Messi back to Barcelona has been making rounds on social media. A few fans were even hoping if Xavi would have spoken to the Argentine about his possible return to Barcelona. Lionel Messi, Argentina and PSG Star, Gifted Signed Shirt by Pope Francis (See Picture).

There have been reports about Messi wanting to return to Barcelona as he is unable to keep up with his life in Paris. In fact, his kids also wish to go back to meet their old friends. Lionel Messi had been a part of Barcelona for 21 years and thus moving away from the club was quite a difficult job for him. However, Messi has still remained friends with his former teammates which is why he attended the coach's birthday party. Now, check out the video of Messi in Barcelona.

Video:

LEO MESSI Midnight In Barcelona pic.twitter.com/AHIRYA5GQM — LEO Mustafa (@mustafaBaluch6) January 25, 2022

Another one:

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE of Messi in Barcelona 🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/a8y74492Ll — Harshal (@harshal57gd) January 25, 2022

The fans were also excited to see him back

📍Messi at Home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/3Vxr2kxJli — ばるむんど🌏 EL MUNDO DE BARCELONA (@BarMundo_jp) January 25, 2022

Messi is back at Barcelona

They should lure him to Barcelona

Nobody should aIIow Messi to leave Barcelona. They should Iure him into Camp Nou and lock the gate. — BeksFCB #AFCON2021 (@Joshua_Ubeku) January 25, 2022

In one of the videos, Messi was also seen signing autographs for the fans. Lionel Messi is currently playing for PSG in the Ligue 1 2021-22. So far Messi's performance in the French outfit has been far from impressive.

