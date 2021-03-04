Liverpool and Chelsea are taking on each other at Anfield. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but for that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Liverpool has had quite a contrasting season this year. The EPL 2019-20 champions are not even a part of the top four as they feature on number six of the table with 43 points. The team ended their four-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday. The Reds are already missing out on the services of many players. LIV vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Liverpool vs Chelsea Football Match.

The good news for the Liverpool camp is that Alisson Becker and Fabinho have returned back to the squad. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will continue to remain absent. Chelsea on the other hand is placed on number six of the EPL 2020-21 points table. Thomas Tuchel has no roaster issues in this encounter and will be travelling to Anfield with his entire squad. Thiago Silva and Callum Hudson-Odoi have returned to the training session. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Chelsea match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on March 05, 2021, Friday. The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).