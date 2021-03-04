Liverpool will hope to build on the win over bottom-placed Sheffield United and rediscover their season when they host Chelsea in their next Premier League match. Both teams are locked in a battle for the top four and currently find themselves outside it. Champions Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League 2020-21 table, a point and a place behind Chelsea, who have 44 from 26 games. Only a point separates Chelsea from the fourth-placed West Ham and a win for either side will take them to fourth. Meanwhile, fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the LIV vs CHE match should scroll down for all details. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says 'We've to Win as Many Games as Possible to Make It to Top Four'.

Chelsea have lost each of their last four Premier League meetings against Liverpool and have also faced defeats in their last two league visits to Anfield. But Thomas Tuchel’s side visit Merseyside for this clash unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions. They have kept a clean sheet in seven of those 10 games. Liverpool are looking to avoid defeat in five consecutive league matches at Anfield for the first time in the club’s history. Liverpool Owner Valued at ‘Over $7 Billion’ in Investment Deal: Report.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Alisson Becker (LIV) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Reece James (CHE) and Andy Robertson (LIV) will be selected as the defenders.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Diogo Jota, Mason Mount (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Kai Havertz (CHE) and Sadio Mane (LIV) should be picked as the midfielders.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Mo Salah (LIV) will be the two forwards for this side.

Liverpool vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Reece James (CHE), Andy Robertson (LIV), Diogo Jota, Mason Mount (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Kai Havertz (CHE), Sadio Mane (LIV), Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Mo Salah (LIV).

Liverpool forward Mo Salah (LIV) will be made the captain of this Drem11 fantasy XI while Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (CHE) can be picked as the vice-captain.

