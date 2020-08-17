Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has hit back at Liverpool fans who targeted him after the club's Champions League exit from the quarter-final stage. The Portuguese international was an unused substitute as Lyon knocked Pep Guardiola’s men from the continental competition. The four-time Premier League champions were beaten 3-1 by the French side, as their quest for European glory still remains unfulfilled. Manchester City Will Come Back Stronger Next Season, Says Pep Guardiola After Champions League Exit.

Following that defeat, Benardo Silva took to social media to express his disappointment and promised that the team will come back stronger next season. ‘The 2019/2020 season has ended for us in a very disappointing way. To all the fans, we’re sorry for this frustrating season. The only thing we can promise is that in 2020/2021 we’ll fight a lot to do much better and get back to winning important things for you guys!’ said the Portuguese international. Lionel Messi Wants Immediate Barcelona Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

See Post

The 2019/2020 season has ended for us in a very disappointing way. To all the fans, we’re sorry for this frustrating season. The only thing we can promise is that in 2020/2021 we’ll fight a lot to do much better and get back to winning important things for you guys! 🔵🔵 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

However after his post, the 26-year-old was targeted by Liverpool fans to which he responded by labelling them as ‘pathetic’. ‘And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons...Face with tears of joy pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... so many options! Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat’ said the Manchester City player.

Silva's Reply

And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons...😂 pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book...🤦🏻‍♂️ so many options!😅 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

Manchester City won the league cup this season, but failure to retain the Premier League title and European disappointment has left a sour taste in all City players and supporters. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently now on a break from football and will be returning back to action when the domestic league resumes on September 12.

Pep Guardiola was disappointed after the loss as he stated that his team did not do enough to win the game. ‘We are out. We did a lot of good things and in the end it was not enough. We made mistakes in both boxes at key moments and that's why we are out. We scored a magnificent goal but unfortunately we missed another one. You have to be perfect, you cannot make mistakes.’ Said the City manager in a post-match interview.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).