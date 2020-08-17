Lionel Messi’s ever-deteriorating relationship with Barcelona broad seems to have reached its tipping point as the Argentine is now looking for an immediate exit from the club. The 33-year-old reportedly has rejected contract renewal talks, allowing him to leave for free in 2021 but the Blaugrana captain is looking to leave in the summer itself and have notified the club’s hierarchy about that decision. Lionel Messi Transfer to Inter Milan Latest News Update: Inter Milan President Still Interested in Signing Barcelona Star.

Barcelona were humbled in the Champions League quarter-finals by Bayern Munich as the Bavarians defeated the Catalans 8-2, their heaviest loss in the competition. Lionel Messi has spent his entire professional career at the Blaugrana club but is now looking to bring his stay to an end in the summer according to journalist Marcelo Bechler. Cristiano Ronaldo to Rub Shoulders With Lionel Messi at Barcelona? Fans Doubt If This Would Come True! (Read Tweets).

See Video

Atenção para a notícia: Messi quer deixar o Barcelona. Não em 2021. Agora. pic.twitter.com/XTcJwYIa2s — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 16, 2020

The Argentine in his time at Barcelona, re-established the Catalans as the European heavyweights leading them to countless honours but after lack of competitiveness in Europe and poor running of the club in recent years, Lionel Messi is entertaining the idea of leaving in the summer instead of 2021, when his contract expires.

According to The Mirror, Manchester City are the favourites to land Lionel Messi if he decides to leave. The Premier League side were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon and believe that reuniting the Argentine and Pep Guardiola will be the final piece of the jigsaw in their European dream and are willing to do whatever it takes.

However, if Manchester City are to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, they must pay his €700 million release clause but if Lionel Messi is persistent in leaving, that price could be lowered. According to reports from Spain, the Argentine is one of the five players Barcelona are unwilling to sell at any cost.

