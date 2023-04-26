Manchester City and Arsenal have a showdown clash this evening with the destiny of the English Premier League hinging on the outcome of this match. Arsenal were running away with the title at one stage of the season but three draws in the last three games coupled with Manchester City’s sublime form means the Gunners no longer look like lifting the league trophy. The hosts are on course for a treble given the breathtaking football they are playing at the moment with not many looking like stopping them. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows it is games like these that can define their campaign. They have the squad to match City’s level and it will now be down to the mental strength of the team. Manchester City versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Riyad Mahrez bagged a hat-trick in the FA Cup semifinal and will be pushing for a start against Arsenal. If he gets the nod, Jack Grealish is like to drop out. Nathan Ake is the only player missing for the home team due to injuries. Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again.

William Saliba is missing for Arsenal and his absence has certainly impacted the defence. Rob Holding will be tested against the mighty City team. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have played an important role in Gunners scoring freely this season and the duo will fancy their chances once again. Gabriel Jesus as the lone striker will be hoping Martin Odeegard can create a few chances for him.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 27. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this game on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 channels. Premier League 2022–23: Aston Villa, Wolves Register Important Victories; Leicester City Snatch One Point From Leeds United.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. they however will need a subscription. Arsenal will come out fighting from the onset but Manchester City have enough about them to win this game.

