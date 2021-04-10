Manchester City will take on Leeds United in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 10, 2021 (Saturday). Pep Guardiola’s team will be looking to take a step towards yet another league title. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Leeds United EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester City Can’t Afford To Sign a Striker This Summer, Says Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City come into this game in great form and are just four win away from securing yet another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola’s team have been perfect since derby loss against United, winning three games in the bounce. Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are looking to move into the top half and are unbeaten in three league games winning their previous two games.

When is Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Leeds United match in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 will take place on April 10, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Leeds United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Leeds United match for its online fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).