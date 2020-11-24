Manchester United will have qualification to the next round of UEFA Champions League on their mind when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford tonight. The Red Devils were flying high with wins over PSG and RB Leipzig but a shock defeat at the hands of Istanbul in the reverse fixture cut short their happiness. With two wins in their last two games, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some breathing space at the moment and he will like his players to push on and build strong momentum in this busy festive period. Istanbul Basaksehir are level on points with PSG and have all to play for against the Red Devils. Manchester United versus Istanbul Basaksehir will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain, UCL 2020–21 Match Could Be First to Welcome Fans After UK PM Boris Johnson Announces Opening of Stadiums.

Paul Pogba is a huge doubt for the game after missing Manchester United’s win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. The French international has a muscle injury and there is not much update on his fitness coming in from the home side. Scott McTominay is back in contention for a start and could line up alongside Fred. Edinson Cavani should replace the underperforming Anthony Martial who has looked a pale shadow of his usual predatory self in front of goal.

Enzo Crivelli and Danijel Aleksic have been ruled out of the trip to Manchester for Istanbul Basaksehir due to fitness issues. Mert Gunok has tested negative for the coronavirus and is all set to take his place between the posts. Mahmut Tekdemir is the man shielding the visitors’ defence and will not venture forward much. Demba Ba was excellent against Manchester United in their last meeting and there is not much change in game plan involving him.

When is Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Istanbul Basaksehir match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Group H UCL match will take place on November 24 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to be played at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live action of the Group H match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

The Group H clash will also be available live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir UEFA Champions League match online for its fans in India and fans can watch the action on the SonyLiv website or app. Manchester United should win this game ideally but considering their poor record with consistency, dropping points will not be a surprise.

