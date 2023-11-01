Last season’s Carabao Cup finalists Manchester United and Newcastle United will clash at Old Trafford in the fourth round with the Red Devils in dire straits. The team has looked short of confidence on the pitch with a string of losses hampering their progress. Erik ten Hag is a manager under pressure and the consistent poor performance coupled with injuries and issues off the park means Manchester United are in for a long season. Opponents Newcastle United are 6th in the EPL table and have not lost any of their last five domestic matches. After a shaky start to the campaign, the team has improved massively and they look like a solid unit once again. Manchester United versus Newcastle United will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:45 AM IST. Manchester United 0–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland Brace Powers Cityzens to Big Win in Manchester Derby.

Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are fit again and will be hoping to make the matchday squad for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford has been poor much like his other team mates and will be hoping a breather does him good. Alejandro Garnacho and Antony should occupy the wings with Anthony Martial likely to lead the attack. The Bruno Fernandes experiment on the right side has failed and he will be back as a playmaker.

Sven Botman is recovering from a knee injury but will not be fit in time for a visit to Old Trafford. Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley and Alexander Isak are already ruled out for Newcastle United with injuries which further complicates matters. Sandro Tonali will not play again this season due to his betting ban. Callum Wilson will lead the attack with Miguel Almiron creating from out wide. Arsenal 5–0 Sheffield United: Eddie Nketiah Scores Hat Trick As Gunners Clinch Dominant Victory To Move to Second Spot on Premier League 2023-24 Points Table.

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in a round of 16 showdown in Carabao Cup 2023-24 on November 2. The EFL Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford and it will begin at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 match will not be telecast live in India in the absence of an official broadcasting partner and rights holder of Carabao Cup 2023-24 in India. For live streaming details, scroll down. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Hails ‘Incredible’ Bernardo Silva After Manchester City’s Derby Win Over Manchester United.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Newcastle United will feel confident of getting the job done against Manchester United and they should secure an easy 0-2 win.

