American soccer legend and a two-time FIFA World Cup winner, Megan Rapinoe celebrates her 35th birthday on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). Rapinoe is an inspiration to millions of aspiring footballers and a role model to many fighting for racial inequality and gender discrimination. But apart from leading the fight against discrimination and injustice, Rapinoe is also a champion footballer. She is a two-time FIFA women’s World Cup winner, an Olympic gold medallist and also the winner of Ballon d’Or Feminin, which was introduced in 2018. Rapinoe won the award in 2019, the same year she was also awarded the FIFA Best Women’s Player. Megan Rapinoe's World Cup Goal Reaction Turns Into Powerful Meme; US Captain's Photo Give Rise to Funny Yet Inspiring Tweets.

Rapinoe was born in Redding, California and is the youngest of five siblings. She also has a twin sister named Rachael, who is also a soccer player. Rapinoe was inspired to take up soccer from her brother Brian, who is also a former footballer.

Once talking about her brother, who was then in prison due to possession of drugs, she famously once told ESPN, “He played left wing, so I played left wing. He wore No. 7; I wore No. 7. He got a bowl cut, so I did, too." Megan is undoubtedly a football legend. As she turns 35, take a look at some lesser-known or interesting facts about the champions soccer player.

Megan Rapinoe Interesting Facts

Megan Rapinoe was born to Jim and Denise Rapinoe in Redding, California on July 5, 1985

Rapinoe has three other siblings and also a twin sister named Rachael, who is also a professional soccer player

Megan Rapinoe was inspired to play soccer by her older brother Brian, who is a former soccer player

The Rapinoe twin sisters ran business firm called Rapinoe FC, which sold sports apparels and also offers training clinics for aspiring footballers. The business shut down on January 3

Rapinoe was part of the United States women’s soccer team that won the 2012 Olympic gold medal

She holds the record of being the only footballer to score an Olimpico goal (directly from the corner) at the Olympic Games. Rapinoe scored directly from a corner kick in the semi-final against Canada at Old Trafford

Rapinoe is one of the first white athletes to kneel during the United States national anthem. She first did it during Seattle Reign vs Red Stars soccer match on September 4, 2016, to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

Megan Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup Winner with US women’s soccer team and won the trophy in 2015 and 2019

She was awarded the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the FIFA 2019 women’s World Cup

Megan Rapinoe also won the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin and FIFA Best Women’s Player awards for her performances.

Rapinoe currently plays for Seattle Reign in United States National Women’s Soccer League and also the US women’s football team. Rapinoe has scored 52 goals so far for the national team in 168 appearances and is also one of select US women’s soccer players to appear in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final. She achieved the record while playing for Olympique Lyonnais in 2012-13. But Lyon could not win and Rapinoe had to settle for a runner-up medal after a 0-1 defeat to Vfl Wolfsburg

