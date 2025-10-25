Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Napoli and Inter Milan will have the chance to capitalise on the slip up by AC Milan against Pisa yesterday, when they collide at the Diego Maradona Stadium this evening. Both these clubs have 15 points each with Inter ahead of Napoli at the second spot courtesy a superior goal difference. Inter Milan are heading into the game on the back of a four game winning streak and it is Napoli who is struggling a bit with two defeats in their last three contests. However Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a big game manager and he knows how to get the best out of his squad in these crunch ties. Napoli versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the GXR World website from 9:30 PM IST.

Rasmus Hojlund, who came in as a replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku in the Napoli squad, is not struggling with fitness issues and ruled out of this tie. Lorenzo Lucca will play the central striker role with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield with the help of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Scott McTominay has the habit of coming up with key goals and his late runs in the box will be useful for the hosts.

Bonny will partner Lautrao Martinez in the attacking third for Inter Milan due to the unavailability of the injured Marcus Thuram. Hakan Calhanoglu alongside Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will drive the team forward from the midfield while also providing the right balance while defending. Full backs Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will put in those early crosses in the box for the Inter Milan forwards to attack.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Saturday, October 18 Time 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Torino will lock horns with Napoli in Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Torino vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Napoli vs Inter Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Napoli vs Inter Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Injuries have hit Napoli and they could struggle in this game with Inter Milan cashing on this advantage afforded to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).