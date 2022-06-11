Netherlands are set to face Poland in their third game of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sunday, June 12. The match would be played at the Feyenoord Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In superb form, Netherlands are current Group D table-toppers with wins in both games that they have played so far. The Dutchmen started off their campaign with a win over Belgium and then proceeded to defeat Wales in their next match. The story is a bit different for Poland. Austria 1-1 France, Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Scores Late To Rescue Les Bleus (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

They started off with a win over Wales but crashed to a forgettable 6-1 loss in their next match against Belgium. They would be seeking to bounce back in the competition against an in-form Netherlands outfit. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Netherlands vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Netherlands vs Poland, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

