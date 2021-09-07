Following a crushing win over Montenegro, Netherlands would be highly confident of a win when they face Turkey in a Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 8. The match has a start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Louis Van Gaal would be happy with the form of Memphis Depay, who has been in terrific form, for both club and country. The striker scored a brace in their last match and is expected to put his name on the scoring sheet once again. What makes this clash even more interesting is that Turkey also in in great form, following a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. They too defeated Gibraltar 3-0 in their last outing and a thrilling encounter is on the cards for fans to watch out. Virgil Van Dijk is expected to start or even be on the bench for the Dutchmen as his presence would provide a lot of strength at the back. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Manchester United Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Joins Training Session (Check Posts)

For Turkey, midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu would be one of the key players and his impact can determine the outcome of this game. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Netherlands vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Netherlands vs Turkey clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Amsterdam Arena also known as the Johan Cruyff Arena, on September 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Turkey on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Netherlands vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

