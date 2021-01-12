NorthEast United will take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on January 12, 2021 (Tuesday). The teams have met each other nine times in the competition and the Blues have a better head-to-head record with five wins while the Highlanders have won just once while three games including the first game of this season have ended in a draw. NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The teams played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season, which has been their story until now as wins have been hard to come by. Both teams come into this game on the back of some poor run of results as Bengaluru have won just once in their last five matches while the Highlanders are winless in that period. A win will be crucial for either side considering they are not far away from the top four and other teams aren’t consistent as well. NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United – December 12, 202- - Match Drawn 2-2

Both teams had a decent amount of chances to win the game but would have been content with the draw. Luis Machado scored a brace to make sure NorthEast leave with a point on the night after Juanan had first brought the Blues level in the game with Udanta Singh giving them a late lead.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC – December 18, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 2-0

Bengaluru FC dominated the game but had to wait till the second half to get their efforts rewarded as NorthEast held firm. But the deadlock was broken past the hour mark by Sunil Chhetri from the penalty spot. The win was later confirmed by Albert Serran nine minutes from time.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC – October 21, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

The meeting ended in a stalemate as both sides were wasteful in front of the goal. A total of 24 shots were taken on goal but only three of them were on target. Bengaluru dominated the possession but could not unlock a tight NorthEast defence.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United - March 11, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 3-0

Both the teams started cautiously in the first half but Bengaluru turned on the style in the second and blew the highlanders away. Miku opened the scoring in the 72nd minute before Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri secured the win with late strikes.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC – March 7, 2019 – NorthEast Won 2-1

Redeem Tlang gave the home side an early lead as he scored in the 20th minute. Xisco Hernandez brought the visitors level ten minutes from time but as the game was headed for a draw Juan Mascia scored in the 95th minute to give the highlanders a crucial win.

