Manchester United might be struggling in Europe but their domestic form of late has been good with four wins in their last five matches. They face Newcastle United in an away battle next which will be a massive test for the Red Devils. They were brilliant against Galatasaray in their previous game but once again individual errors cost them the game. Erik ten Hag will feel the team has the quality to get positive results in such big games but the team struggles with the mental aspect of the games. Newcastle United were left disappointed as well when they allowed a late equalizer against PSG. The team is below the Red Devils in 7th place and needs more consistency to get into the top-four race. Newcastle United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Likely To Be Out for Two Months Due to Ankle Injury.

Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Matt Target, Javier Manquillo, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson and Dan Burn are all missing for Newcastle United with injuries. Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak are key figures in the attacking third for the home side while the pace of Anthony Gordon will be crucial.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro miss out for Manchester United while Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount also miss out leaving the visitors short in the midfield department. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho are looking sharp and they will be a threat for the Magpies. Kobbie Mainoo has the trust of his manager and did well against Everton. It will be a massive challenge for him but one the youngster will relish. Manchester United Icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Visit India on Exclusive Three-City Tour in December 2023.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in their upcoming Premier League 2023-24 match on Sunday, December 3. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at St James Park.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester United on Star Sports Select 1HD TV channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Newcastle United have knocked out Manchester United from the Carabao Cup already and based on current form, the Magpies look on course to secure another win.

