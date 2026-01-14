Tournament hosts Morocco face their ultimate test tonight as they take on the tournament's most prolific side, Nigeria, in the second semi-final of the 2025–26 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Scheduled for a late-night kick-off on 15 January in India, the Nigeria vs Morocco match at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah is being billed as a "premature final" between the two highest-ranked teams remaining in the competition. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Morocco enters the clash with the backing of a 68,000-strong home crowd and a near-impeccable defensive record, having conceded just once all tournament. However, they face a Nigerian side that has won all five of its matches so far, led by an attack that has already netted a record 14 goals.

AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

For football fans in India, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final will be available primarily through digital platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game via a match pass or a monthly subscription.

Live TV Telecast: Currently, there is no confirmed linear TV broadcast for the tournament on major Indian sports networks like Sony Sports or Star Sports. Gabon National Football Team Suspended, Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sacked After 'Disgraceful' AFCON 2025 Outing . Nigeria vs Morocco Team News and Key Players The headline battle features Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, against Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who has already registered four goals and three assists in this edition. Nigeria : The Super Eagles will be forced to shuffle their midfield as captain Wilfred Ndidi is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards. Raphael Onyedika is expected to take his place. In attack, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman remain the primary threats. Morocco : The Atlas Lions boast a fully fit squad, with Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz leading the charge. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou will be looking for his fifth clean sheet of the tournament, which would set a new Moroccan national record for a single AFCON.



TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).