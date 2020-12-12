Odisha FC will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table but could change it with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Odisha FC vs FC Goa in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Odisha FC have struggled in the new ISL season as they have lost three of their four opening games and are just above bottom-placed East Bengal on goal difference. Meanwhile, FC Goa put a stop to their poor start to the campaign as they defeated Kerala Blasters in their previous game to record the first win. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of Odisha FC vs FC Goa match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs NEUFC match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Stay tuned to space for more updates on the game.

