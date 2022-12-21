PSG take on Quevilly-Rouen in a club friendly, their last before they begin the quest to win the league and taste success in Europe in the post 2022 World Cup. The French giants are currently top of Ligue 1 with 41 points from 15 games with 5 wins out of their last five games. Lens are five points behind them but with similar momentum which sets up for a good title race. PSG last played a friendly against Paris FC which they won 2-1. Manager Christophe Galtier has done a good job so far considering he has to get a bunch of superstars playing like a team. While several players have returned post their World Cup participation, the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are out. Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming Online, Carabao Cup 2022–23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?

El Chadaille Bitshiabu will partner Sergio Ramos in the PSG backline. Although it is early days, the center-back pairing has a lot of potential for the club. Fabian Ruiz and Marco Verratti in the midfield will likely dominate possession and try to get the likes of Ismael Gharbi in the game. Neymar will not feature for PSG but Carlos Soler is set to start the game. Danilo Pereira is out for PSG with a broken rib while Nuno Mendes misses out due to a thigh injury.

Nicolas Lemaitre in goal should expect a busy day at work but he has been in good form which is a positive for the club. Attack was spearheaded by Issa Soumare and was supported by Gustavo Sangare and Louis Mafouta from the wings. Mamadou Camara in midfield has his task cut out with his side not expected to dominate much of the possession. Kylian Mbappe, French and PSG Striker, Thanks Fans for Messages on his 24th Birthday, See Post.

When is PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain will face Quevilly-Rouen today, December 21 at Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo. The PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen match will kick off at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Quevilly-Rouen has no official broadcasters. So, the match will not be telecast on TV in India. So, stop scanning through TV channels!

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen, Club Friendly 2022?

However, live streaming online of the football friendly is like to be made available. You can watch the live streaming online of the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen friendly match on PSG TV. PSG will find it easy to dominate this game and should secure an easy 3-0 win.

