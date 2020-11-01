Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a new Juventus deal and is still stalling as new clubs are interested in signing the Argentine. The 26-year-old is one of the most exciting players in the Bianconeri ranks and has proved his importance over the years for the side. However, there are now new improvements in Dybala’s contract talks as his current deal with the Italian giants ends in 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 20-Man Juventus Squad After Recovering from COVID-19 for Game Against Spezia, Serie A 2020-21.

According to a recent report from Corrire dello Sport, Paulo Dybala is far from agreeing a new deal with Juventus. The Argentine’s current contract with the Bianconeri ends in 2022 but there is no progress in regard to renewal talks and it is understood that it would be months before they begin again.

It is reported that Paulo Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun was in Turin recently but will be leaving without meeting Juventus regarding the Argentine’s new deal. The 26-year-old’s contract renewal has been a topic of huge debate at the club and it has been ongoing for several months now. It is understood that due to the effects of coronavirus, Juventus are also moving slow regarding the deal.

It is understood that the uncertainty of contract has is also affecting Dybala’s on field performances. Several clubs are interested in signing the Argentine and he has been close to leaving Juventus on several occasions. The 26-year-old was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur last summer but a move fell through on the last fay of the transfer window.

Dybala is one of the most important players at Juventus and the 26-year-old has proven to be a key member of the team over the years. He is one player that the Bianconeri needs to keep and it will be interesting to see how this ends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).