Cristiano Ronaldo recently got tested negative with COVID-19 and his return to Serie A 2020 is the most awaited one. The fans are waiting for his comeback to the sport and the with could be over as Spezia is all set to host Juventus at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi as he has been included in the 20-member squad. Ronaldo has been named as the forward for the team along with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvero Morata. Ronaldo had been away from the action for three weeks now and also missed out on the Champions League 2020 against Barcelona.

The team lost the match 2-0 last week and the Old Lady thoroughly missed out on the services of Ronaldo. Prior to that, the former Real Madrid player missed out on the UEFA Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv. The match ended with Juventus having the last laugh as they won the match 2-0. Their Serie A 2020 game against Verona ended up with 1-1 draw. Now, let's have a look at the squad posted by Juventus.

Ronaldo missed out the training but it is very likely that he could feature in the playing XI but in the latter part of the game. Now, let's have a look at the predicted playing XI for both sides.

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Frabotta, Rabiot, Bentancur, Cuadrado, Kulusevski, Chiesa, Morata

Spezia: Provedel; Ferrer, Terzi, Chabot, Marchizza; Agoume, Ricci, Bartolomei; Gyasi, Nzola, Verde

Juventus might go with 3-4-2-1 formation whereas, Spezia might feature in the tie with 4-3-3 formation. The match will be starting at 7.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates on the match.

