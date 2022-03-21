Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starred with a brace and an assist as Barcelona dominated their way to a classic El Clasico victory over archrivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, March 21. The Gabonese thus continued his fine form as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid on the latter's home ground. . Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo scored the other two goals. Apart from Aubameyang, You can watch video highlights of the game here.

