Brazilian footballer Dani Alves made the headlines for the wrong reasons a month ago. He was convicted of rape and was sent to jail for four and a half years. But the 40-year-old appealed against the verdict in higher courts and has won his fight. He will be released after posting bail of one million euros (£850,000) and after serving a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year sentence for rape. The court also put a restraining order on Alves, barring him from approaching the victim. The conditions for Alves' release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports as well as an obligation to appear before the court every week. Dani Alves to Testify During Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault of a Woman in Barcelona.

Dani Alves Granted Release on €1m Bail

The Barcelona Court has released Dani Alves on bail of €1m pending his final sentence. — @OndaCero_es pic.twitter.com/NQrluOLdhC — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 20, 2024

