Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Real Madrid return to La Liga action on 17 January, as they host 19th-placed Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga 2025-26 marks a significant tactical shift for the Spanish giants, with club legend Álvaro Arbeloa taking charge of his first league game as head coach following the departure of Xabi Alonso. Currently sitting second in the table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, "Los Blancos" are under immense pressure to secure a win following a shock 3–2 midweek exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Albacete. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn.

Álvaro Arbeloa faces a "baptism by fire" in his first league outing. The former Madrid defender has called on the Bernabéu faithful to rally behind the team after a turbulent week that saw a Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona followed by the cup upset against Albacete. With Barcelona facing a tricky away trip to Real Sociedad tomorrow, Madrid view this game against struggling Levante as a mandatory three points to keep the title race alive.

Real Madrid vs Levante Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on January 17.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Time: 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Levante live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Real Madrid vs Levante Team News and Key Players

Real Madrid enter the contest with a heavily depleted squad, particularly in defence. Arbeloa will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), and Ferland Mendy (hamstring). Furthermore, Antonio Rudiger is a major doubt with a knee injury, potentially forcing the new manager to field a makeshift backline featuring young talents like Asencio and Huijsen. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Junior are expected to lead the attack after being rested during the midweek cup defeat. However, Brahim Diaz remains unavailable as he prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final with Morocco on Sunday night.

Levante, meanwhile, arrive without Roger Brugue and Unai Elgezabal, both sidelined with knee injuries. Despite their position in the relegation zone, the visitors will look to exploit Madrid’s defensive frailties and build on their recent 1–1 draw against Espanyol.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).