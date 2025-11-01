La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: La Liga leaders Real Madrid are on cloud nine following their impressive win in a fisety El Clasico last weekend. Next up for them is a home tie with Valencia where in the Los Blancos will look to carve out another victory and consolidate their position at the top of the standings. After a poor last campaign, Real Madrid have shown the hunger to succeed under new boss Xabi Alonso and the early indications are there of them being one of the top teams in Europe this term. Their opponents Valencia are in the relegation zone, having lost three of the last five contests and also winless during this time. They will struggle to match up to Real Madrid’s level given their current form. Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back available for Real Madrid although he might not start this game. Skipper Dani Carvajal had to undergo a knee surgery post the Barcelona win and is now ruled out for the next few months. Andriy Lunin’s dismissal from the touchline in the El Clasico fiasco means he is suspended. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will form the two man forward line with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker. Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga will be part of the midfield three.

Mouctar Diakhaby, Largie Ramazani, and Dimitri Foulquier are the players ruled out for Valencia due to injuries. Julen Agirrezabala in goal should expect a busy day at work and will need all the support of his central defenders Cesar Tarrega and Jose Manuel Copete. Luis Rioja and Diego Lopez will be the two wingers, looking to create chances for Hugo Duro and Arnaut Danjuma in the final third.

Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Valencia Date Sunday, November 2 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will host Valencia in La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, November 2. The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain, and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Juventus Sack Manager Igor Tudor Amid Poor Run of Form; Massimo Brambilla Appointed Interim Head Coach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Real Madrid will score a few goal enroute a routine victory for them at home with Kylian Mbappe dominating the proceedings.

