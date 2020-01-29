Zaragoza vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Copa del Rey 2019-20 Live Telecast on TV in IST & Free Football Score Updates?

Real Madrid Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After opening up a three-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga, leaders Real Madrid play Real Zaragoza in the Copa Del Rey in Round of 16. Zinedine Zidane’s men have been hitting top form just at the perfect time in the campaign with Cup competitions coming thick and fast. Zaragoza are doing well in the second division are currently fourth. With six points separating them and leaders Cadiz, Zaragoza know a top spot is within reach. Copa Del Rey over the years is a competition known for causing huge upsets and the Los Blancos will not be taking an away trip to Zaragoza lightly. Meanwhile, fans searching for Zaragoza vs Real Madrid live streaming in Copa del Rey 2019-20 can scroll down below. La Liga 2019-20 Result: Real Madrid Go Top of La Liga with Gritty Win 0-1 Over Real Valladolid.

Shinji Kagwa did not feature against Numancia for Real Zaragoza but is expected to feature against a quality side like Real Madrid. Luis Suarez will start in the lone striker role for the hosts where he will rely a lot on Shinji Kagwa’s ability to find him in spaces. Raul Guti and Inigo Eguaras are the rock in midfield for Zaragoza and they have the ability to keep Madrid’s world-class players in check. Skipper Alberto Zapater is unavailable for the contest which might see an alteration in their setup.

Zinedine Zidane will have on eye on this weekend’s Madrid derby when he selects his starting eleven for this contest. Youngsters Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior will flank Luka Jovic in the attacking third while Federico Valverde is also expected to make a comeback in the starting eleven. Sergio Ramos could be rested for the tie and Nacho is likely to come in after regaining full fitness. Either one of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could get the nod tonight with the Madrid derby on the horizon.

When is Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Copa del Rey round of 16 clash between Zaragoza and Real Madrid January will be played on January 30, 2020 (Thursday), with kick-off time being 01:30 am IST. The match will be held at La Romareda Stadium.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid round of 16 match in the Copa del Rey is unlikely to be broadcast live on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

There won't be any free live streaming of Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid match in the Copa del Rey 2019-20. However, fans can check the team’s official Facebook page for any possible live streaming online. Not an easy game for Real Madrid but on that they should come out on top at the final whistle and progress to the next round.