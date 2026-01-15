Real Madrid were sensationally knocked out of the Copa del Rey 2025-26 in the Round of 16, falling to a dramatic 3-2 defeat against second-division club Albacete. The stunning upset at the Carlos Belmonte stadium marked a dismal start for Álvaro Arbeloa, who was making his coaching debut for the senior team after being appointed just two days prior. The loss extends a challenging period for the Spanish giants, while Albacete celebrates a historic victory that propels them into the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid Stunned by Albacete

Shock Defeat in Arbeloa's Debut

Álvaro Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid player, took the helm of the first team on Monday, January 12, 2026, replacing Xabi Alonso following the club's defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona. His first official match in charge saw him make significant squad changes, opting to rest several key players including French superstar Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois, and integrating academy prospects. Despite Arbeloa's confidence in his selected squad, stating he "brought a team capable of winning," the experimental lineup struggled to assert dominance against their lower-league opponents. The match was also played under challenging conditions, with an intense fog setting in during the first half, affecting visibility.

Match Highlights and Dramatic Finish

Albacete, currently 17th in Spain's second tier, took a shock lead in the 42nd minute when Javi Villar headed home from a corner. Real Madrid managed to equalise just before half-time through Franco Mastantuono, who capitalised on a rebound from a corner. The second half saw Albacete regain the lead in the 82nd minute, with substitute Jefte Betancor scoring a spectacular volley after a defensive lapse. The drama intensified in stoppage time when Gonzalo Garcia appeared to have forced extra time for the 15-time European champions, levelling the score at 2-2 in the 91st minute. However, Albacete delivered a final, decisive blow just three minutes later, with Betancor breaking away on a counter-attack to calmly finish past Andriy Lunin, securing a historic 3-2 victory for the home side.

Context and Implications

The defeat marks a significant setback for Real Madrid and a challenging start to Arbeloa's tenure. The club has experienced a tumultuous week, including the departure of Xabi Alonso and the Spanish Super Cup final loss. Arbeloa accepted full responsibility for the outcome, stating, "If anyone is responsible and to blame for this outcome, it's clearly me, the one who made the decisions regarding the lineup, how we wanted to play, the substitutions." For Albacete, this victory is a monumental achievement, marking their first-ever win against Real Madrid and providing a much-needed boost in their season. The result sends them into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, a significant milestone for the club.

The early exit from the Copa del Rey will undoubtedly intensify scrutiny on Real Madrid's performance and Arbeloa's leadership as they prepare to return to La Liga action. The club's captain, Dani Carvajal, acknowledged the team's struggles, stating, "We're not at our best moment, we have to work hard, we all have to give a lot more, it's a reality. We ask for forgiveness for the fans."

