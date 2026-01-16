FC Barcelona secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 2025-26, defeating a resilient Racing Santander side 2-0 at El Sardinero on Wednesday. Goals from Ferran Torres in the 66th minute and Lamine Yamal deep into stoppage time ensured the reigning champions avoided an upset, a day after rivals Real Madrid were eliminated from the competition. The victory sees Hansi Flick's side continue their defence of the trophy, which they won for a record 32nd time in 2025. Real Madrid Stunned by Albacete in Copa del Rey 2025-26, Alvaro Arbeloa's Debut Ends in Defeat.

A Tense Encounter at El Sardinero

The Round of 16 clash, played on January 16, saw Barcelona face a stern test against Racing Santander, who currently lead Spain's Segunda Division. The home side, buoyed by a passionate crowd and the recent elimination of Real Madrid by second-tier Albacete, displayed considerable resolve throughout the match. Racing even provided a guard of honour for Barcelona before kick-off, acknowledging their recent Spanish Super Cup triumph, where the Catalans defeated Real Madrid 3-2 on January 11, 2026.

The first half was a cagey affair, with Racing creating early openings, including a deflected delivery from Aritz Aldasoro that Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García had to tip over his crossbar. Barcelona, despite fielding a strong lineup including Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Ferran Torres, struggled to break down the well-organised hosts.

Second-Half Breakthrough and Late Assurance

The deadlock was finally broken in the 66th minute when substitute Fermin Lopez threaded a pass to Ferran Torres, who calmly rounded Racing goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta to slot the ball into an open net. Torres has been in strong form this season, having already netted 11 goals in 18 La Liga matches and two in five Champions League appearances.

Racing Santander, however, refused to yield. They had two goals disallowed for offside in the 77th and 86th minutes, both from substitute Manex Lozano, keeping the tension high. Barcelona's Joan García was called into action late in the game, making a crucial save from Lozano in a one-on-one situation during second-half stoppage time, preventing a potential equaliser. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

As Racing pushed for an equaliser, Barcelona capitalised on the counter-attack. In the sixth and final minute of added time, Lamine Yamal sealed the victory, tapping into an unguarded net after an assist from Raphinha. Yamal, another key attacking talent for Barcelona, has scored 7 goals in 15 La Liga matches this season.

Looking Ahead

The hard-fought victory underscores the unpredictable nature of the Copa del Rey, where lower-division teams often provide formidable challenges, especially when hosting top-tier clubs in the single-leg knockout format. Barcelona, under manager Hansi Flick, will now turn their attention to the quarter-final draw, scheduled for Monday, as they aim to continue their quest for another domestic trophy. Racing Santander, despite the defeat, can take pride in their spirited performance against the La Liga leaders and will now focus on their strong campaign in the Segunda División.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FC Barcelona). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).