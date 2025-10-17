La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Oviedo have had a false start in their 2025/25 season, with the team struggling at the 17th spot in the standings. They face Espanyol at home this evening, with losses in four of their last five matches and with just 6 points in 8 games played. They will hope their fortunes change post the international break and surviving in the La Liga is top of their priority. Opponents Espanyol are also not in the best of form after a bright start. They have endured two defeats and draws in their last four fixtures and are currently 9th. Real Oviedo versus Espanyol will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST.La Liga 2025–26 Results: Real Madrid Back on Top of Points Table After Sevilla Thrash Barcelona 4–1.

Luka Ilic returns for Oviedo and the home side will benefit from his playmaking skills in the final third. Salomón Rondón has a wealth of experience under his belt and will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the team. Haissem Hassan and Josip Brekalo will use their pace to create chances out wide in a 4-3-3 system.

Espanyol will be without the services of Javi Puado for the next two months due to an injury. Urko Gonzalez will be drafted into the playing eleven in his absence, featuring in the no 10 role. Roberto Fernandez will be leading the attack for the team with Tyrhys Dolan and Pere Milla as the wide attackers. La Liga 2025–26: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 3–1 Win Over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights) .

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Oviedo vs Espanyol Date Saturday, October 18 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Oviedo vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Oviedo and Espanyol are set to lock horns in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Real Oviedo vs Espanyol match is set to be played at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Oviedo vs Espanyol live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Oviedo vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Oviedo vs Espanyol La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Oviedo vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Oviedo vs Espanyol live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Both these teams lack confidence at the moment, but Espanyol should have enough quality to secure a victory.

