Barcelona are currently eight points off the top of the table and are yet to show any championship winning form under manager Ronal Koeman. They face an away tie against Real Valladolid with any more slip ups threatening to end their title hopes well before the turn of year. Consistency has been a problem for the Catalonians who come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Valencia at home. Ronald Koeman has the backing of the club’s board at the moment but nothing is guaranteed in football these days. Opponents Real Valladolid are 18th in the points table and are in a battle to avoid the drop. VLD vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Football Match.

Jordi Masip, the Real Valladolid goalkeeper, began his footballing journey at the Barcelona youth academy and should expect a busy day at work on his return. Shon Weissmann and Marcos Andre are the strikers with Roque Mesa as the dynamic central midfielder. The hosts will line up in a 4-4-2 formation but it is difficult to see them adopt an attacking approach in the game.

French winger Ousmane Dembele has returned to first team training following a hamstring injury. Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined though for the visitors with long term injuries. Martin Brathwaite seems to be the preferred choice for Ronald Koeman in attack with Lionel Messi as the no 10. There is no place in the team for Philippe Coutinho with Antoine Griezmann lining up in an uncanny left wing position. In midfield, there is no looking past Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Skipper Opens Up About His Current Situation.

When is Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona clash will be played on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night) at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 02:30 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Valladolid vs Barcelona for free. Despite the problems at the club, Barcelona have enough firepower to overcome a Real Valladolid team that is destined to get relegated.

