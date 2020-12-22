La Liga 2020-21 is back in action with Barcelona taking on Real Valladolid in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Wednesday (December 23). As Barcelona haven’t been at their best this season, they’ll be desperate to get a win under their belt. On the other hand, Real Valladolid haven’t been able to put up much fight in the competition as they are reeling at the 18th position. They, in fact, are currently battling to keep their distance from the relegation zone. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for VLD vs BAR match. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Skipper Opens Up About His Current Situation.

After suffering a humiliating 0-3 loss against Juventus in Champions League, the Catalan Giants seemed to have got some rhythm back with victories against Levante and Real Sociedad. However, their budding winning streak was stopped with a draw against Valencia in their last outing. Barcelona, however, boast off an excellent record against Real Valladolid and will take the field as definite favourites. The Catalan giants dominate the head-to-head record with 12 wins in 14 meetings. One game went in Real Valladolid’s favour while the remaining fixture resulted in a draw. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jordi Masip (VLD) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Oscar Mingueza (BAR), Raul Garcia (VLD), Joaquin Fernandez (VLD) and Jordi Alba (BAR) will be the four defenders.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Pablo Hervias (VLD), Ansu Fati (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) will form the three-man attacking line upfront.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Jordi Masip (VLD), Oscar Mingueza (BAR), Raul Garcia (VLD), Joaquin Fernandez (VLD), Jordi Alba (BAR), Pablo Hervias (VLD), Ansu Fati (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Antoine Griezmann (BAR) can take the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).