Liverpool picked up their 19th EPL league title and while the team celebrated their win after a long wait of 30 long years, Sadio Mane was busy scrolling his phone. All throughout the celebrations Sadio Mane kept scrolling his phone and while his team celebrated the long-cherished win. As the pictures and the videos of the Liverpool celebrating the win went viral on social media, the eagle-eye netizens noticed this. They were quite irritated with the fact that Mane was so busy with his phone when the history was happening right next to him. Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson & Other Members of Liverpool Post Tweets on Social Media After Winning EPL 2019-20.

The netizens asked Mane to do away with the phone and trolled him. A few netizens were quite amused with Mane and the others were quite irked. Mane even went live on Instagram after the team won the title. He in fact continued with his live video even in the dressing room. Now, let's have a look at the tweets on social media by the fans.

Mane 🙈 on his phone for the ENTIRE trophy lift! 🏆 #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/xaJchYsHQW — Tom Flynn (@tomflynn_photo) July 22, 2020

Another one

Sadio mane more interested in sitting on his phone than lifting there first league title in 30 years🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rhys Sneddon (@RhysS98) July 22, 2020

Put your phone away

Sadio Mane has just won his first league title and he’s stood there looking at his phone ffs. Put it away 🤯 — Liam Hedgecock (@liam_hedgecock) July 22, 2020

Truly addicted

Sadio Mane is truly addicted to his phone — Rameez Ghauri (@rameezghauri) July 22, 2020

Can’t get enough of his phone

Sadio Mane also took to social media and posted a tweet after winning the EPL 2019-20. Many others including Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and others posted tweets on social media after winning the EPL 2019-20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).