Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Santos are having a nightmare of a campaign in the 2025/26 Brazilian Serie A and next up face Corinthians at home in their latest fixture. The club are down to 16th in the points table, hovering just above the relegation zone. For a club of their stature, it is almost unfathomable that they are not fighting for the title rather in the complete opposite end of the points table. They head into the game with just one win in their last five matches. Their adversary Corinthians are 12th in the standings and defeated Mirassol in their last match. They will feel confident about continuing their winning run. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Neymar is out with a hamstring injury for Santos with the Brazilian superstar struggling with a spate of injuries in the last two years. Victor Hugo is also missing for the home side due to fitness issues. Alexis Duarte and Adonis Frías will form the centre-back pairing for the hosts with Tomás Rincón and João Schmidt forming the double pivot in central midfield.

Corinthians will opt for a 3-4-1-2 formation with Gustavo Henrique, Raniele, and João Pedro part of the backline. Yuri Alberto and Gui Negão will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility in the final third with Breno Bidon featuring in the no 10 role for the visitors. Memphis Depay is back fit but unlikely to be a starter in this game.

Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Santos vs Corinthians Date Thursday, October 16 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Santos vs Corinthians, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

16th placed Santos will host 12th placed Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Thursday, October 16. The Santos vs Corinthians match is set to be played at the Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil

and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Santos vs Corinthians, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Corinthians match live telecast in India. For the Santos vs Corinthians match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi Carves Name in History for Assists; Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Prolific Goal-Scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Corinthians, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Corinthians live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Corinthians look the better of the two teams at the moment and they will have little trouble claiming a 0-2 victory.

