Sassuolo will face Italian giants Inter Milan in a mid-season friendly. After a healthy break for the FIFA World Cup 2022, leagues around the world have started to resume. One of the few exceptions is the Italian Serie A and as a result these two Serie A sides will face each other while continuing their mid-season preparation. Inter Milan are in good form heading into the game as they have had victories in the last matches. While Inter Milan saw off Reggina 2-0 with Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku scoring one apiece. Sassuolo on the other hand, pulled off a win over PSV Eindhoven but lost to Empoli in the next match. Kristian Thorstvedt found the back of the net, but the goal was not enough to make a difference. Meanwhile, scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of this match. Neymar Gets Sent Off After Seeing Red Card During PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

Sassuolo will look forward to midfielder Davide Frattesi, recent Italy international for some impact. Meanwhile, Inter do have some concerns about Stephan De Vrij's fitness. They will look to give Romelu Lukaku as much as game time as possible to bring himself back in shape. Marcelo Brozovic is set to rejoin after his World Cup campaign with Croatia. Lautaro Martinez is yet to return from his World Cup celebrations in Argentina. Serie A begins on January 4, 2023, and this is the final friendly Inter will play before the Serie A 2022-23 season resumes.

When is Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Club Friendly 2022? Know date, Time and Venue

The match between Sassuolo vs Inter Milan will take place at the MAPEI Stadium, Italy on December 29 (Thursday). The kick-off time of the match is 09.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022?

The friendly match between Sassuolo and Inter Milan does not have any official broadcasters. So the matches will not be telecasted on TV. After Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son Leaves Manchester United To Rejoin Real Madrid’s Academy.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022?

The live streaming of this friendly match, Sassuolo vs Inter Milan will be available only on Soccer TV.

