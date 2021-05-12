After A humbling defeat to AC Milan in the weekend, deposed champions Juventus will hope to return back to winning ways when they visit eighth-placed Sassuolo for their next Serie A 2020-21 fixture. Juventus are currently sitting at fifth in the Serie A points table with 69 points from 35 matches, three behind Atalanta and AC Milan at third and fourth respectively. Apart from winning each of their next three league matches, Andrea Pirlo’s side will also need one of the AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli to falter to get back to the top four and secure Champions League football for next season. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, free live streaming online and other details for the Sassuolo vs Juventus match. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Former Club Sporting CP Amid Transfer Rumours, Ruben Amorim & Co Clinch Primeira Liga 2021 Title in 19 years.

Sassuolo are eighth in the points table and are unbeaten in their last six games, which include wins over top-four clubs AC Milan and Atalanta. Roberto de Zerbi’s side are only two points behind the seventh-placed AS Roma and can climb a position with a victory over the former league champions. Sassuolo are also unbeaten in two of their last three meetings against Juventus, who have only lost one of their 15 Serie A fixtures against Sassuolo. Gianluigi Buffon Transfer News Update: Barcelona Keen on Signing Juventus Goalkeeper on a Free Transfer.

When is Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sassuolo vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Mapei Stadium on May 13 (Wednesday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can live telecast the match on Sony Sports channels on their television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Sassuolo vs Juventus match can watch the live-action on the Sonyliv app as well as the website.

