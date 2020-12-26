SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: SC East Bengal will fight for their first victory in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season as they take on Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Saturday (December 26). The going has been challenging for Robbie Fowler’s men this season as there are too many loopholes in their ship. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC’s journey in the tournament has been lukewarm as they are currently placed at eighth position with two wins, two defeats and as many draws in six outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SCEB vs CFC match. SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The Marina Machans started their ISL campaign with a win against Jamshedpur FC but lost the plot in their next fixtures. While they failed to get favourable results, some unwanted injuries dented them even further. Nevertheless, their dismal run was ended in the last game where they defeated FC Goa 2-1. Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali netted goals in that game will be expected to deliver again. On the other hand, East Bengal have to rely on Mohammed Rafique and Jacques Maghoma to take their side over the line. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match will also be available online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21 in India, fans can catch the live action online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network.

