Netherlands marks its return to the World Cup finals when it takes on Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium. After finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Dutch went through a low phase that featured a total rebuild. They missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia but now once again look like their usual self with several talented players in the squad. Luis Van Gaal is an old warhorse and knows how to get the best out of the squad at big tournaments such as these. Opponents Senegal booked their place in the main event by defeating Egypt, which was no mean feat. The African champions can be a bit of a tricky side to face on a given day. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Senegal was dealt a huge blow in the build-up to the tournament with star forward Sadio Mane ruled out of the campaign with an injury. His absence will definitely hurt the side but they need to come up with ways to do well without him. Ismaila Sarr and Famara Diedhiou will have added responsibility for getting the goals. Their midfield features some experienced names in Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, and Cheikhou Kouyate who is capable of playing at a high tempo. Edouard Mendy in the goal should expect a busy day at work.

The Dutch boast of quality in each area of the pitch and with Virgil Van Dijk as their leader on the pitch, the team looks poised to go a long way. Cody Gapko and Steven Bergwijn form a two-man attack for the Netherlands with Davy Klassen as the no 10. Frenkie de Jong may have not been a starter at Barcelona in the first half of the season but is a lynchpin when it comes to holding the midfield together. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Ecuador Down Hosts Qatar to Top Group A After Opening Match.

When is Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. The game will be held on November 21, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Senegal vs Netherlands (SEN vs NED), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Netherlands offers more going forward than Senegal and has a strong defence which should help this game with ease.

