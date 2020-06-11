La Liga Free Live Streaming Online: The Spanish La Liga returns after an extend break due to the COVID 19 pandemic with Sevilla taking on Real Betis in the Seville derby. With 47 points from 27 games, hosts Sevilla are currently third in the La Liga table and on course for a Champions League place. Under the management of Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla have gone from strength to strength this term before Spain was hit hard by the virus surge. Opponents Real Betis are a mid-table team and currently 12th with 33 points from 27 games. SEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Football Match.

A fifth yellow card of the season picked up against Atletico Madrid rules out Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj for the game against Real Betis. Diego Carlos has been linked heavily with a move to England in the summer and the versatile defender will be looking to keep things tight at the back with Jules Kounde as his partner. Suso, Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos make up the front three for the hosts and the trio have a lot of goals in them. Ever Banega in midfield is like a workhorse who should keep the Real Betis players on their toes.

Real Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles tested positive for the Coronavirus last month but has now recovered completely and should start tonight. William Carvalho, Diego Lainez and Juanmi are still struggling with their respective injuries and have been ruled out. Loren Moron could pip Borja Iglesias for the lone striker role with manager Rubi opting for a five man compact midfield. La Liga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of Spanish Football League 2019-20 Season.

When is Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Real Betis match will take place on June 12 (Friday) at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Spanish La Liga 2019-20 match is going to be held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20 in India. This means Sevilla vs Real Betis will not be live telecast in the Indian Subcontinent.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

As there is no official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga, matches will not be live-streamed on apps such as Hotstar or SonyLiv but one can still catch Sevilla vs Real Betis match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. The return of first division football in Spain is great news for the fans all over the world. Sevilla should register a comfortable win over their city rivals tonight to edge clear of Real Sociedad in the table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).