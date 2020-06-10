SEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Football Match

Ever Banega and Marc Bartra (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sevilla will take on Real Betis in the first La Liga match as the league returns from coronavirus suspension. SEV vs RB clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium on June 11, 2020 (late Thursday night). This will be the overall 131st Seville Derby and both the clubs will be fighting for bragging rights. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Sevilla vs Real Betis in La Liga 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Ansu Fati, Martin Odegaard, Joao Felix and Other Youngsters to Watch Out for As La Liga Resumes.

Before La Liga was suspended due to the pandemic, both teams enjoyed decent results which had a huge impact on the points table. Sevilla managed to conjure up a point away at Atletico Madrid, which restricted Diego Simeone’s men to climb into the Champions League places. Real Betis, on the other hand, defeated Real Madrid 2-1 as Los Blancos were replaced by Barcelona at the top of the team standings. La Liga New Schedule for Restart.

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Tomas Vaclik (SEV) should be your keeper for this match.

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Emerson (RB), Marc Bartra (RB) and Jesus Navas (SEV) should be the players in your backline.

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cristian Tello (RB) should be your vice-captain for this game while Lucas Ocampos (SEV) can be named as the captain. The other players in your midfield should be Ever Banega (SEV), Carles Alena (RB) and Nabil Fekir (RB).

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two slots in your team must be filled by Munir El Haddadi (SEV) and Loren Moron (RB).

Sevilla are enjoying a fine season and are currently third in the team standings, holding just a single point advantage over the teams outside of Champions League spots. Meanwhile, Real Betis, after a tough start have managed to put up a decent run of results and have climbed to 12th in the table.