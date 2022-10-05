Real Madrid will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group F of the UEFA Champions League when they host Shakhtar Donetsk. The visitors are surprisingly second in the standings currently after a shock 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and a draw against Celtic. If they can keep up this impressive form against Real Madrid and come away with a positive result, it will significantly boost their qualification prospectus. Hosts Real Madrid dropped points for the first time this season in the league when Osasuna held them to a 1-1 draw. Their overall form has been world-class though and the team is high on confidence. Real Madrid versus Shakhtar Donetsk will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022–23: Hakan Calhanoglu Nets Winner (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Thibault Courtois missed the draw against Osasuna with a back injury and is ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League match as well. Karim Benzema will lead the attack and his presence adds a potent threat in the attacking third. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior on the wings have pace and trickery about their game and they should create chances. Luka Modric is an option from the bench with Federico Valverde occupying the midfield slot alongside Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Shakhtar Donetsk will adopt a 4-5-1 formation with Danylo Sikan the lone man up top. Taras Stepanenko will sit on top of the defence and shield the backline and also try and orchestrate play from the deep. Artem Bondarenko is known to occupy the space behind the forward and try and create openings but with the visitors not dominating the possession, he will have to provide the defensive support as well.

When is Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The game will be held on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).